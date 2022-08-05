New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost half an hour till 11.30 am on Friday as Congress members created an uproar over alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.

When the Upper House assembled for the morning session, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu proceeded with the scheduled business of laying of the listed papers on the table, but had to adjourn the House within a few minutes.

More than 10 Congress members trooped into the Well of the House, protesting against the alleged misuse of central probe agencies.

The Congress members said the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has been "insulted" as he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday during the working hours of Parliament.

Naidu told Congress members, "This is not the way. You know the procedures".

He asked the Congress MPs to protest outside the House.

As Congress members continued with their protest, Naidu adjourned the House till 11.30 am.

Many Congress members were wearing black kurtas and black bands on their arms as a mark of protest. Some members were also raising the issue of price rise.

