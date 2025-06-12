New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A nationwide campaign to urge people to boycott Chinese, Turkish and other foreign goods and services was launched here under the aegis of the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Thursday.

SJM national co-convenor Aswani Mahajan said representatives of over 50 organisations, including those of traders, industry farmers, students and workers, attended the event organised to launch 'Swadeshi Suraksha evam Swavlamban Abhiyan' and extended their complete support.

"In the meeting, the delegates called for boycotting everything that is Chinese and Türkiye. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch gave a clarion call to all countrymen to boycott all foreign goods in general but Chinese and Turkish goods in particular," Mahajan said.

The representatives said it was the most "opportune" time to start the campaign, which will be taken nationwide and called upon the traders not to deal with foreign goods, Mahajan added.

During Operation Sindoor, China, Turkey and Azerbaijan came out in the support of Pakistan. Following this, there has been a growing public anger in India against these countries. Many Indian tourists cancelled their trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan in the past few weeks.

