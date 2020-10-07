New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the organisation's biggest strength was its cadre who work among the people relentlessly without seeking publicity and rewards.

Speaking at the birth centenary of late Manik Chandra Vajpayee, former editor of Hindi daily Swadesh and senior RSS functionary, Bhagwat said he never came into limelight despite his immense contribution in the welfare of the society and in the field of journalism.

Stating that fame and significance are two separate things, Bhagwat said Sangh comprises people who work relentlessly among people for the welfare of society as well as the country without seeking any publicity.

Giving the example of Vajpayee, Bhagwat said they are significant but may not be well-known.

He said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers are like a seed which has to sacrifice itself by mixing in soil so that a tree can grow.

