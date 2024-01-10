New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra and International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar paid a visit to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi and extended the invitation to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Wednesday.

The invitation to the RSS chief was extended on the same day the Congress turned down the invitation for Lord Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha ceremony calling it an event of the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Court To Hear Accused Neelam Azad's Bail Plea on January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22.

Also Read | Article 370: Review Plea Filed in Supreme Court Against Verdict Upholding Abrogation of Article 370.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting from January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)