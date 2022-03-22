Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Today is the last day of the RSS chief's three-day visit to Gorakhpur.

Also Read | Two White Winged Wood Ducks, Rare Endangered Birds Species Imported to Assam State Zoo From Czech Republic.

Bhagwat, on Saturday evening, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Madhav Dham, the provincial office of RSS in Gorakhpur.

During his visit, the RSS chief addressed the meeting of Gauraksha province and also addressed the families of volunteers in 'family training' program.

Also Read | 100-Crore Helicopter, Country's First Luxury Airbus H145 Owned by Kerala Billionaire B Ravi Pillai.

He also reviewed the work of the RSS workers here. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)