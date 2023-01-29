New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Senior RSS functionaries will meet Muslim spiritual leaders from Deoband and Bareilly in the coming days, and discuss with them various contentious issues, sources said on Sunday, as the Sangh continues with its outreach exercise to the community.

The date for the meeting will be decided mutually, they said, adding a meeting is also in the offing with senior Muslim spiritual leaders in Kerala.

Earlier on January 14, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members had met with Muslim religious leaders and discussed various issues including the temple issues in Kashi and Mathura, hate speech, and Muslims living in ghettos.

It was a follow-up to a meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had on August 22 last year with five prominent members from the community.

The August meeting was held at the residence of former Delhi Lt governor Najeeb Jung, and the RSS was represented also by its joint general secretary Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar, the sources said.

During the meeting, they had talked about finding an amicable solution of the Kashi and Mathura temple issues, they said.

Prominent Muslim bodies including Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind were represented in the meeting, also attended by Ajmer Dargah's Salman Chishti.

Both the sides had agreed to continue with the dialogue process and find an amicable solution to the contentious issues, the sources said.

