New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar gave benefitting reply to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for terming former BJP leader Nupur Sharma's statement on the prophet as part of the agenda of the Sangh Parivar and said they should be sued for speaking unconstitutional and for giving hate speech.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday had said the RSS brought the country to a "state of embarrassment" and urged the Centre to take action against those "propagating hate".

Vijayan also alleged that the hate comments against Prophet are a part of Sangh Parivar's agenda.

Speaking to ANI, the RSS leader said, "Some parties and leaders of the country had made a fashion for abusing and pointing out fingers on RSS. While the whole of India and the world knows RSS is a dedicated cadre-based organization for the development of the discipline for the society."

Kumar further said the political leaders and parties to stop blaming RSS for their own failure.

"Pointing fingers at RSS is equivalent to spitting on the sun, and the spit falls on your face. I will tell the politicians and parties, some religious leaders, and institutions of the country to stop blaming RSS for your failure. Otherwise, all these parties have been in power in the country for years and yet they have not been able to give a single proof that Gandhiji has been killed."

He further said that all the political parties and leaders should be punished for speaking unconstitutional and for giving hate speech.

"They will keep saying that the Sangh has a hand in the riots. I think they should be prosecuted for speaking unconstitutional and for giving hate speech. It will be pleasant and beneficial for the country if they stop giving such untrue provocative and defamatory speeches," he said.

The RSS leader said that the RSS is an organization that never breaks and provokes anyone it always speaks about connecting the people and society.

"Till date, no untrue statement has been given by any RSS official. RSS statements are always full of maturity and truth. We always speak the truth and never break and provoke anyone. We only speak about connecting the people and society. But it seems to me that abusing the Sangh by naming anyone, has become a symbol of unconstitutionality and inhumanity of their untruth," he said.

He also urged the political and religious leaders and parties to communicate in a civilized language to make the environment of the country good.

"I would definitely say through the media to all such leaders, parties whether it is political or religious, that if they communicate in a civilized language, then the environment of the country will also be good and they will find solutions to the problems of the people," he added. (ANI)

