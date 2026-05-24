India News | RSS is India's Largest Voluntary Organisation, Inspires Patriotism and National Service: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as India's largest voluntary organisation, saying it inspires its volunteers with the spirit of patriotism, national service and dedication towards the country.

Speaking to ANI during a Shakha event, the foundational daily or weekly gathering of the RSS, Chugh said volunteers from across the city had gathered under the banner of the organisation and reiterated pride in being associated with it.

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"Today, on behalf of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, all the volunteers of the metropolis have gathered in Amritsar. Sangh gives the mantra of patriotism, living for the country, and working for the country. Sangh is India's largest voluntary organisation, and we are proud to be volunteers," Chugh said.

Chugh alleged that some people are trying to push the country back into a "demonic mindset" instead of leading it towards progress and development. He said that every citizen has the constitutional right to celebrate their religious festivals freely, but no one should use that freedom to oppose or insult the culture and beliefs of another religion.

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"Some people like Humayun Kabir want to take India back to the Jinnah era. Everyone has the right to celebrate their religious festivals. The Constitution of India gives freedom to everyone. But your freedom cannot be in opposition to any other religion or culture," he said.

Referring to cow slaughter, Chugh said that the cow is a matter of faith and reverence for millions of people in the country. He further alleged that certain leaders deliberately make provocative statements or take actions that hurt the sentiments of citizens and create social tension.

"The insistence on slaughtering cows is a demonic mindset. The cow is like a mother to us. And by intentionally provoking the citizens of the country, leaders like Humayun Kabir are working to spread poison," he added.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to stay the West Bengal government's order enforcing a ban on the slaughter of cattle or buffalo without a mandatory fitness certificate ahead of Eid al-Adha.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi said animal slaughter in public places is prohibited and noted that cow sacrifice is not an essential religious practice of Id-Uz-Zuha under Islam, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

The court said the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, adequately addresses the issue and expressed confidence that the state would implement it properly.

Under the state's May 13 order, a fitness certificate can be issued only jointly by the municipality or panchayat head and a government veterinary officer after confirming the animal is over 14 years old or permanently unfit. Slaughter is permitted only at authorised municipal or designated slaughterhouses. Violations can attract up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)