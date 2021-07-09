Satna (MP), Jul 9 (PTI) A four-day brain-storming meeting of RSS `pracharaks' (full-time workers) began in the presence of the organization's head Mohan Bhagwat at Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Friday.

Besides Bhagwat, senior leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh including `sarkaryavah' (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale were present on the first day, sources said.

On Friday, a meeting of pracharaks from 11 regional units of the RSS took place where activities of the organization in the last one year were reviewed, they said.

A release issued by the RSS on Thursday had said the agenda of the four-day meeting included a discussion of Sangh volunteers' response to the coronavirus pandemic and preparations to face a possible third wave, among other things.

"Every year this meeting is held in July, but as it was not held last year due to the coronavirus situation in Chitrakoot, it is being held in the same town this time," the RSS's all-India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar said.

Some of the participants will be present in person while others will take part virtually, the release added.

The meeting is being held at the Deendayal Research Institute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)