Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Ugadi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a significant rally in Nellore City.

The event, which commenced at PRC Grounds, emphasised the cultural and religious importance of Ugadi for the Hindu community and highlighted its special significance for the RSS organization.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district vice-president Vijay Kumar stated that Ugadi also marks the birth anniversary of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, making the day especially auspicious for the organization. He further stated that the rally was held as a tribute to the RSS founders on this special occasion.

Ugadi is celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, while Gudi Padwa is observed in Maharashtra.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address, extended her greetings on Sunday in celebration of Hindu Nav Varsha, which is recognised under different names in various regions of the country.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba," President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

She noted that these festivals, marking the arrival of the spring season, symbolise unity within India's rich cultural diversity.

"These festivals celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all," she added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the nation during his monthly Mann ki Baat program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings as the country started its vibrant month of multiple festivals. The Prime Minister highlighted how such festivals underline the country's unity in diversity.

Extending his greetings for the upcoming festivals, the PM added, "These festivals happen in different parts of the country, but they show how unity is woven in the diversity of India. We must keep strengthening this feeling of unity."

The Prime Minister read the multiple letters in various languages addressed to him, wishing him on the occasion of Ugadi, Sansar Padwa, Gudi Padwa, and Hindu New Year, among other festivals. (ANI)

