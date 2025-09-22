Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will celebrate its centenary year from Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026, marking 100 years since its founding in 1925 by Dr KB Hedgewar.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar in Nagpur press conference on Monday announced, "The RSS is celebrating 100 years of its founding on Vijayadashami this year. The centenary year of the RSS will be celebrated from this year's Vijayadashami (2025) to the next Vijayadashami (2026). This year's Vijayadashami celebrations will mark the beginning of the centenary year."

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 23 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Asked about how RSS envisions India for the next century, Ambekar said that the RSS envisions a nation where every citizen feels proud, secure, and plays a meaningful role globally. He added that the Sangh will perform its duties in any way that is necessary to achieve this goal.

He said, "Everyone in the country wants an India that we are proud of, where everyone is happy, and that plays its role globally. Sangh will perform its duties in any way that is necessary to achieve this..."

Also Read | Zubeen Garg's Funeral: Schools, Colleges in Assam To Remain Shut on September 23 To Bid Adieu to Singer, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The RSS spokesperson further stressed the need to move beyond a "colonised mindset" and strengthen self-reliance.

"Families are the core of the next generation's ideology... We will take this awareness forward in society. India got independence many years ago, but it must be completely free from the colonised mind. Therefore, we will try to spread self-dependency and appeal to people to implement citizens' duties... Sangh work in this direction in the future..." Ambekar stated.

This year, on Vijayadashami, the RSS completes 100 years.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by KB Hedgewar, the RSS has grown into one of the world's largest voluntary organisations, with a network of shakhas across India and an active presence abroad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)