Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) A gram sevak was arrested for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, an official said.

Azad Singh, working with Rajgarh panchayat samiti, had demanded the bribe money from a man to release his third loan installment of Rs 60,000 under PM Awas Yojna, said ACB ASP Anand Prakash Swami.

The accused was arrested today taking bribe of Rs 10,000 following which a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officer said.

