Patna (Bihar) [India], October 7 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) workers created ruckus at the party office in Patna, against the candidature of sitting MLA Jitendra Kumar, from Asthawan on Wednesday.

"We just have one demand, give the ticket to anyone except him. His work isn't good. He doesn't respect workers," a worker said.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Run 39 New Special Trains in Various Zones Ahead of Festive Season.

JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary said that everyone has his own wishes but the party will convince them.

JDU has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for Bihar Assembly polls. JDU will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM from its 122 seats while the BJP will give 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of 121 seats.

Also Read | Ashwani Kumar, Ex-CBI Chief, Found Dead at Residence in Shimla; Suicide Case Suspected.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)