Varanasi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Rudraksh convention centre inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday has been built at a cost of around Rs 186 crore, with a seating capacity of 1,200, said a UP government statement.

Called the International Cooperation and Convention Centre–Rudraksh, it is located in the Sigra area of Varanasi and spread over three acres, said the Information Department of the UP government.

The centre was designed by Japanese company Oriental Consultant Global and the construction was carried out by Fujita Corporation. The construction of the building started on July 10, 2018.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded the project.

The foundation stone of the Centre was laid in 2015 during the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Varanasi.

Chief Fire Officer of Varanasi Animesh Singh said in case the building catches fire, people watching any programme inside can be safely evacuated with the help of machines complying with the international fire standard.

As many as 108 large “panchmukhi rudraksh” of aluminium have been installed.

The chairs in the auditorium have been brought from Vietnam.

For differently abled, there are wheelchairs at its both doors.

The toilets have also been made divyaang-friendly.

There are two conference halls, each with a capacity of 150.

It has a gallery equipped with modern equipment. There is a modern green room, a small Japanese garden and a 110-kilowat solar power plant.

Air-conditioning equipment has been brought from Italy.

The Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) has given grading three to the Rudraksh.

GRIHA is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their building against certain nationally acceptable benchmarks.

It evaluates the environmental performance of a building holistically over its entire life cycle, thereby providing a definitive standard for what constitutes a “green building”.

