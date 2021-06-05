Amaravati, June 5 (PTI): Rebel MP of the ruling YSR Congress K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Saturday issued a legal notice to Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department Additional Director General P V Sunil Kumar for "illegally keeping his mobile phone" and allegedly sending inappropriate messages to several people, including a former IAS officer.

The issue came to light when former IAS officer P V Ramesh, who served as Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had tweeted that he and his family members have been receiving messages from the number purported to be of the MP.

Responding immediately, Raju said his mobile phone was unofficially seized by the CID on the day of his arrest on May 14.

"Still it is with them. I have issued a legal notice to return it. Four days back blocked the SIM and obtained a new one," the MP said, adding that appropriate legal action would be initiated against Sunil Kumar and others if they misused the phone in violation of laws.

Raju, who was released on bail by the Supreme Court upon his arrest in a sedition case, said he did not send any messages to anyone from May 14 to June 1.

