Thane, Oct 7 (PTI)A man wanted in a 2019 Uttar Pradesh bank robbery case was arrested from Thane district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Salman alias Batton AbdulKudus (22), was allegedly part of a four-member gang that had looted Rs 23 lakh from a private bank in Maharajganj at gun point on October 17 last year, a crime branch official said.

Three other accused were arrested by the UP police a month after the incident.

He said UP Police has taken custody of the accused.

