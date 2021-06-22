New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) As India achieved a "historic milestone" of administering 88.09 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses in a single day on June 21, nearly 64 per cent of the jabs were given in rural areas, the government said on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh administered the maximum number of doses on June 21, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Assam, an official said.

Addressing a joint press conference on the pandemic situation and vaccination status, the official said, "A historic milestone was achieved on 21st June 2021 -- 88.09 lakh doses administered in a single day."

Among the doses, 36.32 per cent were administered in urban areas and 63.68 per cent in rural areas, the official said.

Since the vaccination began in mid-January, India has administered 29.16 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines till 3 pm on June 22, the government said.

The government also said the coronavirus situation has been improving in the country but stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours.

It said there has been an almost 90 per cent decline in India's daily COVID-19 cases as compared to the highest peak reported on May 7.

