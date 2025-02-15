Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAGe) Smart Village Center (RSVC) launched in the Mandaura village of Sonipat on Friday, marking a transformative moment in rural technological advancement, said an official statement.

Professor Ajay Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, inaugurated the RSVC Mandaura alongside key implementation partners, including Commodore Sridhar Kotra, Founder of the Modern Village Foundation, and DP Goel, Chairman of the Chaalis Gaon Vikas Parishad, the statement added.

Speaking at the inauguration of RSVC Mandaura, Professor Ajay Sood said that the RuTAGe Smart Village Center (RSVC) is a pivotal step towards bridging the gap between rural needs and technological advancements, ensuring that innovation reaches the grassroots and transforms the lives of our communities.

According to an official release, Ajay Sood also shared the concept behind the creation of RSVCs, highlighting the major challenges faced by rural communities in accessing technologies that directly address their basic needs.

These challenges include innovative solutions for animal intrusion, organic farming, and livelihood-enhancing technologies such as bead-making and bakery machinery.

The Principal Scientific Adviser emphasised the significance of ensuring that technologies reach the bottom of the pyramid, a concept championed by Professor CK Prahalad, thus creating a direct link between innovations and the market to improve rural livelihoods.

This unique centre, developed under the aegis of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies with rural needs, enhancing the quality of life and empowering communities through sustainable solutions.

Their efforts in bringing technologies such as satellite data, water monitoring kits, the Internet of Things (IoT), solar power, organic fertilizers, assistive technologies, and livelihood-focused innovations to the grassroots level are a testament to the collaborative spirit driving this initiative.

The RSVC is designed to serve as a permanent presence at the Panchayat level, providing deep handholding to cater to the technological needs of 15-20 villages over several years.

The centre aims to build trust and confidence among the community members, ensuring the seamless adoption of innovative solutions.

The RuTAGe Smart Village Center (RSVC) offers a comprehensive range of 12 technology tracks to address diverse rural challenges.

It includes services for agriculture, waste management, homestays, and village tourism, supported by pre-sowing to post-harvest technologies, in collaboration with KVKs.

The RSVC ensures quality and feasibility through anchor leads from institutions such as Selco, IIT Madras, and the Assistive Tech Foundation. These entities guide the RSVC team in the on-the-ground deployment of technologies from platforms like Manthan and RuTAG.

The RSVC also emphasizes market linkages through collaborations with platforms like ONDC, Amazon, and Market Mirchi (a RuTAG innovation by IIT Bombay), ensuring that rural producers have access to larger markets and can sell their goods effectively.

Additionally, a Government Schemes Help Desk provides villagers with crucial information on available financial assistance and government schemes.

The RSVC model is set to expand, with plans for 20 new centres across India. In addition to expanding the physical network, the Techpreneurs (Foot Soldiers) program will empower women entrepreneurs to sell and promote technologies in their local communities, ensuring the sustainability of this model.

This launch marks the beginning of a new era of technology-driven rural development, where the community, local entrepreneurs, and various stakeholders work together to bridge the rural-urban divide.

The launch also witnessed the presence of steering committee members from various Ministries, Foundations, Corporations, and NGOs, all of whom have played a crucial role in making the RSVC a reality.

Their collective support and engagement ensure that this initiative will have a lasting impact, not just on Mandaura village but on rural communities across India.

As Mandaura leads the way as a model village, it is set to inspire and mentor future RSVCs nationwide.

The Principal Scientific Adviser's office expressed its commitment to regular updates and continuous feedback on the progress of the project to refine and scale up its reach and impact.

This launch is a significant step in the Government of India's efforts to empower rural India, providing solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and impactful. (ANI)

