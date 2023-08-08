New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): S Paramesh has taken over as the Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters New Delhi today.

The Flag Officer was at the helm of the Coast Guard Region (East), Coast Guard Region (West) and Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) before assuming charge as Additional Director General Coast Guard. The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Violence: Mobile Internet Services in Nuh Stay Suspended Till August 11.

The Flag Officer has a professional history, studded with achievements and a proven track record of outstanding and meritorious performance in all assignments he has held.

The Flag Officer is specialised in Navigation & Direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of ICG which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast.

Also Read | GST Impact: MPL Lays Off 350 Employees, About Half of Indian Team, to Bear Burden of Increased Tax on Online Gaming.

His key staff assignments include Dy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security), Principal Director (Operations) at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi and Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Chennai.​​The Flag Officer is a recipient of the President’s Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service, Tatrakshak Medal and was also awarded the Director General Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and FOCINC (East) Commendation in 2009. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)