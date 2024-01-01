Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), has launched a broadside against the BJP government at the Centre, raising concerns about its commitment to the of creating Ram Rajya model.

The editorial, published on Monday, January 1, 2024, focuses on the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and argues that the event risks becoming "more entangled in a political event than devotion." While acknowledging the significance of the temple for Hindus, the editorial criticised the government for using it for political gain.

"As far as India is concerned, there was a big political atmosphere in the last month of the year regarding the inauguration of Ram Temple. The temple of Lord Ramachandra is being inaugurated in Ayodhya in the first month of the new year. But this ceremony is more entangled in a political event than devotion. Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya; it is definitely a moment of pride and joy for all the Hindus across the country. But it is not right to chant the name of Ram and ignore the concept of Ram Rajya just for the sake of politics," noted the newspaper editorial.

Saamana further highlights the recent incidents of violence against women in Manipur and the silence of the government on the matter. "The rulers watched with open eyes the insult to women on the streets of Manipur," the editorial states, questioning whether this silence aligns with the principles of Ram Rajya, where justice and equality are paramount.

Saamana editorial also said that the INDIA bloc has posed a tremendous challenge to the BJP for the 2024 elections.

"Assembly elections were held in five states before the end of 2023. Apart from Mizoram, the BJP came to power in three states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Congress won in Telangana. After this result, those in power at the Center are living under the illusion that they have won the Lok Sabha elections. If we look at the total votes cast in these four states, Congress got 4 crore 99 lakh 69 thousand 462 votes, while BJP got 4 crore 81 lakh 29 thousand 325 votes. Congress got 9 lakh 40 thousand 137 votes more than BJP. The meaning is clear, India Alliance has posed a tremendous challenge to the BJP for the 2024 elections," noted Saamana editorial. (ANI)

