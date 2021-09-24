New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi on Friday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present at the meeting. This meeting between senior Congress leaders lasted for almost an hour.

As per sources, this is the second meeting of Pilot with Rahul Gandhi and he was continuously in touch with Priyanka Gandhi as well.

Pilot had rebelled against the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year. This meeting suggests that the Gandhi duo has now turned its focus to resolving the tussle in Rajasthan after settling the crisis in the Punjab Congress, the sources added. (ANI)

