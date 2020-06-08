India News | SAD Announces 19-member Core Committee

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday announced a 19-member core committee of the party comprising senior leaders.

Senior leader Jagmeet Singh Brar was included as a member of the party's highest decision-making body, according to a statement.

Brar, a former Congress MP, had joined the Akali Dal last year.

Other members of the core committee are Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Tota Singh, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Daljit Singh Cheema and Jagir Kaur.

Upinderjit Kaur, Sikander Singh Maluka, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Bikram Singh Majithia, Hari Singh Zira, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Baldev Singh Mann and SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal are too included in the panel.

Senior vice-president and spokesman of the SAD, Daljit Singh Cheema, said party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appointed Jagir Kaur as the president of women's wing.

Gulzar Singh Ranike has been appointed as the chief of the party's Scheduled Castes wing.

MLA N K Sharma will lead the party's trade wing.

Parmbans Singh Bunty Romana was appointed as the president of the Youth Akali Dal, said Cheema.

