Muktsar (Punjab), Jul 31 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday demanded an immediate 'girdwari' (assessment) in Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Mansa districts to ascertain the damage caused to cotton and paddy crops due to rains.

The SAD chief, who visited flooded villages in Lambi, said it was shocking that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "had not even given directions to officials" to make arrangements to drain floodwaters from fields and houses.

Also Read | Monkeypox in India: Youth Dies With Monkeypox-Like Symptoms in Kerala, State Govt Orders Probe.

He announced he would give funds for the same from his personal and MPLAD funds.

Badal visited a dozen villages including Midha, Lalbai, Tharajwala, Pucci Tibbi, Sardar Mota Singh Raja, Bodhiwala Kharak Singh, Panniwala and Nanakpura, according to a party release.

Also Read | 5G Spectrum Auction: Bids Cross Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Mark; UP East Sees Renewed Interest on July 31.

He said crops on thousands of acres of land had been destroyed, and people are waiting for relief from the government for the past fifteen days.

Attacking the government, Badal said no effort was made to clean drains prior to the Monsoon season.

The AAP government only gave lip service to farmers during the last four months, he alleged. "Nothing concrete has been done for farmer welfare -- with no compensation being paid to cotton farmers affected by white fly attack.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)