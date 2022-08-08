Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday set up a five-member disciplinary committee and also appealed to party members to only use the party platform to express their views.

The committee will be headed by senior Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka. The other members are Sharanjt Singh Dhillon, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Mantar Singh Brar and Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, according to an SAD statement.

Badal appealed to all party members to use only the party platform for free and democratic expression of their views in keeping with the lofty traditions of the party.

"Every view for strengthening the party will be heard, respected and considered in all sincerity and seriousness within the parameters of the party platform, as has been the time-tested practice in the party," said the SAD statement.

Badal said views on internal matters of the party should not be aired elsewhere.

There is no room for any activity that provides material to enemies of the party, 'Panth' and Punjab, Badal said.

