Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit S Cheema on Tuesday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said instead of writing letters to Punjab Governor over “unconstitutional bills” passed in state assembly, he should focus on “conspiracy being hatched against Punjab to snatch its capital city of Chandigarh”.

"Instead of wasting energy and writing letters to the Governor of Punjab to get his signatures on the unconstitutional bills passed in Vidhan Sabha which were aimed at interfering in the religious affairs of Sikhs, the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should focus on the real conspiracy being hatched against Punjab to snatch its Capital city of Chandigarh from it," Cheema said in a tweet.

"He should without any further delay strongly protest in writing against the decision of the UT administration on the allotment of land to Haryana for building a separate Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. UT admin has no right to take such decisions. It amounts to changing the boundaries of Chandigarh UT as well as Haryana. Only parliament has the right to change the boundary of any state or UT," he added.

Bhagwant Mann on Saturday wrote to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking early assent to Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to make the telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple free.

Cheema said that Chandigarh was raised as the capital city of Punjab after dislocating dozens of Punjabi-speaking villages and “is an integral part of Punjab”. (ANI)

