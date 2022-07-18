Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali boycotted the presidential poll held on Monday, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The Dakha MLA said he spoke to voters and workers in his constituency, and took the decision considering "sentiments of 'Panth' (Sikh community).

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has three legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.

Ayali also sought the implementation of a report of the Iqbal Singh Jhundan–led panel which was learnt to have recommended changes in the party leadership.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD had set up the 13-member committee to analyse the reasons for its humiliating defeat in the 2022 state assembly polls.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had announced support to Murmu in the presidential poll. The MLA said he had no opposition to the candidature of Murmu. "But when the party decided to vote for the BJP candidate, I was not consulted. Even the Sikh community was also not consulted about it."

He said this was his personal decision.

He alleged Punjab has always been discriminated against whenever the Congress rules Delhi. He said during the bifurcation of the state Chandigarh and some Punjabi-speaking areas were not given to the state. He also raised the issue of non-resolution of the the contentious river water issue.

He stated there was no hope from the Congress to address Punjab-related as he attacked party over the army action at the Golden Temple complex in 1984 and the anti-Sikh riots the same year.

He said he had hopes from his party after it came out of the alliance with the BJP. "But our (Punjab's) issues remain unresolved."

"Be it the weakness of our leadership, or some personal interests, I do not know what are the reasons but our issues remained unresolved," added Ayali.

He said he decided to boycott the polls after speaking to voters and workers of his constituency as will as intellectuals, and considering the "sentiments" of 'Panth' (community).

He said his conscience was not allowing him to vote in the presidential poll.

Referring to the Jhundan committee, Ayali said it had recorded the sentiments of people, workers and the Sikh community in a report after visiting 100 assembly constituencies.

He said the party could be strengthened in the "had that report been implemented"

"I think if the leadership change is brought the party can be strengthened in the coming time," he said.

If the SAD fights for the rights of Punjab and the Sikh community rather than going after gaining power, people will again repose faith in it, he said.

He also said the party did not bring anything into the notice of any commitment given by the Centre for resolving the Punjab issues before announcing its support to the BJP candidate.

Ayali said the SAD is the representative of 'Panth' and has always fought many battles for Punjab's rights.

"But today what the situation of the party is that we are left with just three seats. Somewhere, the party committed some mistakes and also made wrong decisions in the past," said Ayali.

He said if the party wants to stand on its feet again, it should work as per sentiments of people and the Sikh community.

He also criticised the Centre for announcing to give land to Haryana in Chandigarh for setting an additional building of the Vidhan Sabha.

Ayali also raised the issues of related to Panjab University, the Bhakra Beas Management Board, release of Sikh prisoners who are in different jails despite completing their terms and banning of Sidhu Moosewala's 'SYL' song and 'Rihai' song sung by Kanwar Grewal.

"If the BJP wants to seek the support of people of Punjab and the Sikh community in future, then Punjab issues should be resolved on priority," said Ayali.

