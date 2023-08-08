New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a CBI and ED probe into the Punjab excise policy.

She alleged that Punjab excise policy is a "replica" of Delhi excise policy that is being probed by the central investigation agencies.

"Wrote to home minister @AmitShahji to demand a free and fair CBI and ED probe into the Punjab excise policy, which is a replica of the Delhi policy which is already being probed by the CBI and ED, and has caused a loss of hundreds of crores to the State exchequer," Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted.

The Shiromani Akali Dal MP had raised the alleged graft in the Punjab excise policy in the Lok Sabha on August 3, then the Union Home Minister asked her to send a written submission in the matter.

"Also forwarded memorandums submitted by the @Akali_Dal_ to the Punjab Governor on this issue as well as the Report of the cabinet subcommittee on the excise policy to the home minister who had requested me to send him a detailed representation after I had raised the issue of alleged corruption in the excise policy in parliament," she added in the tweet.

She alleged in her letter to the home minister that Punjab exchequer incured loss while implementing Punjab Excise Policy.

She alleged that the objective of the Punjab Excise Policy was the same as the Delhi one which is "to hand over the entire wholesale liquor trade to few companies (in this case two) besides doubling their profit margins."

"It appears that the purported aim of replicating the Delhi's Excise Policy in Punjab was to facilitate a quid pro quo under which there are allegations that hundreds of crores of kickbacks were transferred to the AAP goverment in Punjab and the AAP high command in Delhi," Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in the letter. (ANI)

