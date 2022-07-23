Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday regretted that "a mountain of currency notes" has now been discovered in a house in West Bengal, the land of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda.

He termed the reported seizure of cash in crores of rupees from the home of a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee as a “matter of shame”.

Also Read | No Third Person, Including Family Members, Can Interfere in Lives of Adults Living Together As Husband and Wife, Says Delhi High Court.

Chatterjee, the industry and state parliamentary affairs minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam.

"A mountain of currency notes, to the tune of Rs 21 crore, has been found at someone's home. We must condemn the corrupt practice, which is shameful on the holy soil of Bengal, the land of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda, and also the divine land of worshippers of Saraswati, Goddess of learning. Strictest action needs to be taken against the perpetrators," Pradhan said.

Also Read | Bihar: 11 Kanwarias Booked for Being Drunk During Kanwar Yatra in Jamui.

He was present at a programme of East-West Metro in Sealdah station here.

Asked about the arrest of Chatterjee on the sidelines of the event, Pradhan declined to take the name of the political leader in the government programme but said "the discovery of such a huge amount of cash is a matter of shame".

"I am from Odisha. We share a rich cultural heritage. So the development hurts," he added.

The ED had on Friday carried out simultaneous raids at the houses of around a dozen people in connection with the probe into the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in the state and seized the accounted cash.

Chatterjee was the state education minister when the alleged school jobs scam took place.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, said the party had nothing to do with the "seizure of cash in someone's residence who is not associated with us".

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. We will come out with a statement at an appropriate time," Ghosh said on July 22.

Referring to the TMC spokesperson's comment, Pradhan said, "The party has stated that it is not associated with it (the discovery of cash). This reminds me of a Bengali phrase thakur ghore ke ami kala khaina (a guilty mind is always suspicious)."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)