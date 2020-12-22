Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to hold Akhand Paths from January 2 onwards "to commemorate the sacrifice of Sant Ram Singh Singhriwala and 42 others who died during the ongoing farmer agitation" besides "redoubling efforts to reach out to all like minded political parties to force the BJP led central government to repeal the three agri Acts".

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party's core committee which was presided over by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"The meeting decided that the first Akhand Path would be initiated at Gurdwara Sri Tegh Bahadur Sahib, Bahadurgarh on January 2 following which similar programmes would be held to give 'shardhanjali' to the martyrs in their respective districts. It was also decided that 'ardas' would be performed for the 'charhdi kala' of the Kisan Sangharsh. The committee also directed the party rank and file to help families of farmers who were engaged in the farmer agitation so that their fields were not left untended," the party said in the release.

Sad also decided that the party sub-committee comprising senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, and Sikander Singh Maluka would meet 'like-minded parties' in the coming days to make a joint strategy to 'force the NDA government to repeal the three Agri Acts'.

"The sub-committee will also initiate discussions with other parties to ensure implementation of a federal structure in which the powers of the States were not abrogated by the central government. It noted that the BJP was also following the footsteps of the Congress party in this context," it said further.

Speaking at the core committee meeting, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold a special session of parliament to repeal the three Acts.

"It was in the national interest to do so and that the Prime Minister should not stand on prestige on this issue. Scrapping the winter session of parliament has already sent a very wrong message that the central government is running away from discussing the three Acts which were forced through in the last session. The government should hold an emergency session to resolve all the grievances of farmers." Badal stated.

According to the release the party decided in the core committee meeting that maintenance of peace and communal harmony was of utmost importance for the future of Punjab, and SAD would not let this 'core principle' get 'diluted' in any way and that it would strive to ensure that peace among different sections of society in Punjab was not disturbed in any manner.

"The core committee condemned the vindictive attitude of the central government towards Arhtiyas and said the raids conducted on the President and office bearers of the Punjab Arhtiya Association by central agencies were intolerable in a democratic setup. It assured the Arhtiya community that the SAD would stand with them and would not allow them to be victimized in any manner," it stated further.

SAD also announced that the party would contest the forthcoming municipal corporation and committee elections on the party symbol, and party 'Observers' would finalize the party candidates by December 5. (ANI)

