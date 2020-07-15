New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister Sadananda Gowda discussed various issues related to the Department of Fertilisers with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday here in the national capital.

Minister of State (MoS) Mansukh Mandaviya was also present in the meeting.

"Met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji along with Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya ji and Secretary (Fertilisers) to discuss various issues related to the Department of Fertilisers. I thank Nirmala Sitharaman ji for giving patient hearing to our concerns," Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers tweeted. (ANI)

