Chennai, Jul 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said he was deeply saddened by the killing of Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan and praised his stellar work.

In a tweet, Stalin said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of @dansiddiqui who, through his camera lens, had brought to us the devastation of pandemics, pogroms and humanitarian crises. His death gives a message to the world once again to shun violence and terrorism in any form. #DanishSiddiqui."

A Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist, Siddiqui worked for Reuters news agency.

He was killed on Friday in Afghanistan covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban militants.PTI VGN

