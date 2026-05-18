India News | 'Sadhana Samavesha' Not a Show of Strength, Says Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday dismissed speculation linking the upcoming 'Sadhana Samavesha' convention to possible political changes in the state government, saying such matters were internal party issues and unrelated to the programme.

"Change is a separate issue, that is different. We are holding this convention with a focus on development. All that is an internal party matter. We will not mix that with this," Parameshwara told reporters.

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Speaking about the convention scheduled for Tuesday, the minister said the event was aimed at showcasing the government's development initiatives and welfare measures implemented over the past three years.

"The government convention is scheduled for tomorrow. We are distributing title deeds to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries through the government. It has been three years since this government came to power. We had made several promises. We will explain what all we have fulfilled in these three years," he said.

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Parameshwara also rejected suggestions that the convention was intended as a political show of strength.

"There is no show of strength by anyone here. The convention is only about the implementation of government programmes. Neither I personally nor anyone else is viewing it in that manner. This convention should not be seen as a show of strength. We are only going to say that we have delivered on our promises," he added.

Calling it a government event rather than a party programme, the Karnataka minister said senior Congress leadership had not been invited.

"This is a government programme, not a party programme. Therefore, high command leaders have not been invited," he added.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is preparing for the "Sadhana Samavesha" in Tumakuru on May 20 to mark the completion of three years in office. The event is expected to witness participation from over two lakh people and is being projected strictly as an official government showcase to highlight its developmental achievements and flagship welfare schemes.

By focusing on administrative milestones, such as distributing land title deeds to over 1.52 lakh beneficiaries, the leadership aims to project stability and ensure the event is not overshadowed by internal party politics. (ANI)

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