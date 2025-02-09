Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, interacting with senior officers of the state government at Lok Sewa Bhawan, underscoring the significance of spiritual consciousness in fostering principles of good governance.

While addressing the gathering at an hour-long session, Sadhguru expounded upon the significance of inner well-being and personal transformation, reiterating how these aspects can exert a constructive influence on the overall efficacy of the state administration in delivering public service.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on N Biren Singh Resignation: ‘Mounting Public Pressure Forced Manipur CM To Resign’.

He underscored the significance of spiritual consciousness in fostering principles of good governance.

The discourse also afforded the senior officials an opportunity to seek insights from the revered guru, to which he responded with discernment and depth.

Also Read | Aero India 2025: 900 Exhibitors, 150 Foreign Companies To Participate in 'Asia's Biggest-Ever' Aerospace and Defence Exhibition.

It may be noted that, at the invitation of the state government, Sadguru had previously participated in a three-day Chintan Shivir held in Kaziranga in September 2022.

This initiative, designed to accelerate transformative progress across various sectors while propelling the holistic development of the state, served as a platform for senior administrative officials to engage in contemplative discourse.

During the deliberations, Sadhguru provided valuable perspectives on augmenting administrative efficiency, with a particular emphasis on the personal growth of officials - key architects of governance - and their pivotal role in refining public service delivery.

During his visit to Kaziranga, Sadhguru, in the presence of the Chief Minister, attended the ceremonial reopening of Kaziranga National Park for tourists. He also unveiled three rhino statues at Mihimukh, Kaziranga - remarkable sculptures meticulously crafted from the ashes of incinerated rhino horns that had been confiscated from poachers as part of the state government's resolute commitment to wildlife conservation.

Today's event was attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, along with several other senior officials.

Earlier in the day, Sadhguru lauded Billionaire Gautam Adani for donating Rs 10,000 crore for social causes, saying that it is appreciable when somebody uses their resources for the well-being of society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)