New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday said she and other sadhus or sanyasis had suffered due to the colonial-era criminal laws as she slammed the earlier Congress governments for lacking the will power to bring a change for ensuring justice.

Participating in the debate on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Thakur said when there is "apna desh (our country), apna kanoon (our law) aur apna anushasan (our discipline)" then development will happen in a proper way.

Also Read | Cybercrime in India: 761 Cyber Threat Detections in Country per Minute in 2023, Says Report.

"After years, only a patriot had the courage to bring these bills. One needs will power for this, not everyone has that will power and the one who does, is committed to the country. They (the British) changed the name of our country and kept the name Indian Penal Code. It reiterated that 'you are still our slaves' and with this mindset these bills were given to us but those who sat in power could not honour our independence," Thakur said.

Those who ruled for 65 years lacked the will power and commitment towards the country, she said hitting out at the Congress.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: 29-Year-Old Truck Driver Killed in Clash With Cleaners; Four Arrested.

"We have come to change these colonial-era laws today but it cannot be imagined what many have suffered for so many years. We were saying that we were breathing in independent India but we had to suffer from not being under laws of independent India," Thakur claimed.

"When India became independent after years of slavery, what we lacked that for 65 years the Congress and other governments could not do this...We are moving forward setting aside the mindset of slavery and now the laws that will be made touching the soul of the country and there will be justice for Indians, by Indians and of Indians," she said.

In an apparent swipe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Thakur said, "A member stated that this is done to Muslims, that is done to Muslims...I want to say why are you pained, you had the protection of big people over you. Despite being criminals, they used to get bails."

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the bills and said that people have given them power so that they can work for the people.

Thakur also said the colonial era laws were used to commit atrocities and she also had to bear it.

"It has happened with sadhus, sanyasis. I have also suffered...for 13 days, was kept in custody and had to bear all kinds of atrocities. Have suffered from the colonial-era laws," she said.

"For changing a person, his or her development is important, his or her security is important, important to secure borders, it is important to give 'roti', 'kapda', education and justice...all this Modi ji has given," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)