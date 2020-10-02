Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet saying that their "gimmicks would not help them woo farmers".

"Their gimmicks now would not help the Akalis woo the farmers, whose lives they themselves were party to destroying as former allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is not a political fight about BJP or Congress, but a fight about our Kisani, about Punjab, our vajood (existence)," Amarinder Singh in a virtual address to the state's Sarpanches on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Cornering SAD, he asked, "Where were they when the state government moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha on August 28 seeking withdrawal of the anti-farmer Ordinances and demanding that the Centre make MSP a statutory right?"

Recalling that he himself had resigned from Parliament twice to uphold the interests of the state and its people, Amarinder said that he had done it out of a sense of duty and never as a "sham sacrifice", as had been done by Harsimrat.

He also termed the SAD's protest over the Agriculture Laws a "complete failure" and said that it was an attempt to"vitiate" the atmosphere of Punjab.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Brinder Singh Dhillon were present at the launch of the signature campaign against the farm laws.

"Despite being just two percent of the country's population, Punjab has fed the entire nation for over six decades. Soon after the promulgation of the three Farm Ordinances by the Central Government on June 5, I had written to the Prime Minister to convey our government's strong reservations and concern. However, the Centre did not address the state's concerns but went ahead to enact the anti-farmer agricultural laws through brute majority," he added. (ANI)

