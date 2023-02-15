Khatima (Uttarakhand), Feb 15 (PTI) Joona Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Awasheshanand ji Maharaj has advised "saffron-clad people" against criticising Hindutva leaders for "narrow political gains", saying they were only "harming Hindus" by doing so.

The Mahamandaleshwar, who was here on a personal visit, said this on Tuesday in his reaction to Swami Jitendrananad's recent remarks targeting BJP leader Uma Bharti, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Swami Jitendrananad had criticised Bharti's recent remarks demanding a liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh. He had said Bharti was making such statements because she has lost her support base.

He had also said that no liquor ban can stop the practice of offering liquor at Ujjain's Maha Bhairav temple.

Bharti's remarks were meant to destabilise the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government in Madhya Pradesh, he had said.

Accusing Jitendrananad of criticising Bharti to "please" Chauhan, Swami Awasheshanand said he should restrain himself from unnecessarily criticising a "leading Sadhvi".

"She (Bharti) is a sadhvi first, a politician later," he said.

