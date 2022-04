New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Saffron flags were seen outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus along with "Bhagwa JNU" posters on Friday.

This comes in the wake of a recent clash between students that took place at the university campus on Ram Navami on April 10. This followed tension between two groups of students - Left activists and ABVP members.

On Sunday, a scuffle was reported between two student groups at JNU allegedly over-serving of non-veg food during Ram Navami.

The JNU administration said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus.

Source of Education Ministry told ANI that Ministry on Monday took note of unrest in Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus and had asked the administration to submit details of the entire incident.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said JNU is a nationalist institution and not "Tukde-Tukde" as there is public perception. (ANI)

