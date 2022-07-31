Kochi, Jul 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old junior naval sailor was found dead at the Naval base here, the Navy said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh resident Kundan Maurya was found dead in the Naval Base, a statement issued by the Navy said.

"A postmortem is being conducted and a case has been registered with the local police," the statement said.

A statutory inquiry has also been ordered into the matter, it added.

