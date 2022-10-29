Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Saini community thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for including the Sikh community belonging to the Saini caste living in the union territory to the list of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

In a press conference, the Jammu and Kashmir Saini Sabha said that this is a historic decision which will benefit the socio-economic development of the weaker and neglected sections of the community.

Also Read | Mumbai: Sparks in Charging Electric Bike Battery Leaves Entire Flat Gutted in Byculla, No Casualty Reported.

Sabha President Satpal Saini said, "This was our long-standing demand, which has now been fulfilled by the central government and the UT administration."

"We have achieved OBC status because of the sincere struggle of our community members, who were struggling for it for the last several decades and their repeated demands. We welcome the decision of Justice GD Sharma and the Government of India to grant OBC status to the Jat community and the Saini community in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People's Rally on Unemployment Turns Violent in Shillong, Several Injured (Watch Video).

He further said that it has been possible only because of the abrogation of Article 370 that several sections have been brought under the OBC category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)