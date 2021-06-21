Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, saints in Haridwar on Sunday practised yoga on the banks of the river Ganga.

Many saints in Haridwar believe that yoga is the means to get rid of all diseases, be it the ongoing COVID-19 that continues its surge all over the world, or any other disease.

"Doing Yoga keeps us healthy. It has been practised for centuries. Be it the Coronavirus pandemic or any other disease, yoga is the means to get rid of all of them," said Yoga Guru Anand Giri, International President of the Young India Sadhu Samaj.

International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated every year on June 21. This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30 am on all Doordarshan channels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address on the occasion at around 6.30 am.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)