New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Saket Court firing incident victim Radha on Sunday said that she had complained against the accused Kameshwar to Delhi Police but no action was taken.

In a video released by the victim, she said, "I had a case of section 138 of the IPC act going on. I had the evidence with me. Kameshwar stopped me and started firing in the court. He has previously threatened to kill me on multiple occasions. DCP or SHO did not address my complaints".

"After the incident, I was taken to the hospital. A few hours later Police officials took me to Saket to question me about how the incident unfolded. Now I am admitted to AIIMS and the police have still not given me any copy of FIR," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Chandan Chowdhary said, "An incident of firing was reported from Saket court today. A man fired four rounds out of which three bullets hit the woman and a lawyer. They were taken to the hospital and their condition is now stable. Both of them have been discharged from the hospital."

Kameshwar Singh, who opened fire at the Saket court premises, was later arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

"The accused also shot the bodyguard during the firing. He had threatened to kill the woman three days back," the police said.

The victim identified as M Radha was brought to the court on Friday when the accused in the firing incident Kameshwar Singh shot at her. Both have been undergoing trial in a case pertaining to some financial transaction, said the police.

The accused's lawyer JK Mishra said in the court that Kameshwar Singh is mentally disturbed as Radha was not returning the money that Singh gave her.

"The woman's financial record is bad. She has borrowed money from about 23-24 people saying that it will double in 3-4 months. 7 people have filed cases in court against her for cheating. He said that she has already cheated various people and taken money amounting to about 3 to 3.5 crores," he said.

M Radha's lawyer Rajendra Jha earlier claimed that his client had been receiving death threats from the accused, who opened fire on the premises, despite her being granted a protection order by the High Court.

"Despite the protection, he kept threatening to kill her. The police were approached but they did not take any action. He had threatened to kill her several times," the lawyer claimed. (ANI)

