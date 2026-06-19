India News | Saket Court Grants 2-day Police Custody of Dermatologist in Maid Murder Case

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Saket Court on Friday granted two days of police custody of dermatologist Dr Manish Gupta in connection with the alleged murder of his domestic help in the Amar Colony area of Delhi.

He was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly murdering his maid on Thursday morning.

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An FIR has been lodged at the Amar Colony police station. He was produced before the court after a fresh arrest.

It is alleged that the maid Meena Haldar was stabbed to death by the accused at his residence in the Mount Kailash area on June 18. Her body was found in a pool of blood on a rooftop.

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Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Duty JMFC) Anurag Chhabra granted two days' custody after considering the application seeking police custody.

Delhi Police moved an application seeking two days' custody to recover clothes worn by Dr. Manish Gupta at the time of the alleged offence and to collect other evidence.

While allowing the application for custody remand application the court asked the police to get the accused medically examined and produce him before the Duty JMFC after the custody remand.

Advocate Kamal Nayan Tiwari appeared for Dr Manish Gupta and opposed the custody sought by the police, saying that Manish Gupta is on medication for some mental health issues.

The counsel for the accused further argued that there is no need for police custody as the accused was arrested on Thursday and has been in custody since then. "There is nothing to be recovered."

More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)