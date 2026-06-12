India News | Saket Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused in Alleged ED Impersonation Cheating Case, Cites Completed Investigation

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A Delhi court has granted bail to a woman accused in a cheating case involving allegations of impersonation as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, observing that the investigation against her is complete, the chargesheet has already been filed, and no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping her behind bars any longer.

The court also noted that another accused was stated to be the main perpetrator in the case.

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The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi, South-East District, Saket Courts, while deciding a bail application filed by Pooja Rajput in FIR registered at Police Station New Friends Colony.

According to the defence, the accused was not the main perpetrator as per the prosecution's version of events, no recovery had been effected from her, and she had already spent a considerable period in custody.

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The defence further submitted that no other bail application filed by her was pending before any court and that she was willing to comply with any conditions imposed by the court.

The State opposed the bail plea, arguing that the accused was part of a conspiracy in which cheating was allegedly carried out by impersonating ED officials. The prosecution also emphasised the seriousness of the allegations and submitted that the two accused persons were yet to be traced.

After hearing the parties and examining the record, the court observed that the accused, Rekha, was stated to be the main perpetrator behind the alleged offence. The court further noted that the recovery made from the applicant's residence related to uniforms and identity cards allegedly belonging to co-accused Prakash, whose arrest had already been secured.

The court took into account that the investigation concerning Pooja Rajput had been completed, that she had spent considerable time in custody, and that the chargesheet had already been filed. It also noted that the present application was her first bail plea after the filing of the chargesheet.

Observing that continued detention was not warranted in the circumstances, the court held that no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping the accused behind bars. Accordingly, it granted her bail on furnishing a bail bond along with two sureties of the like amount.

The court directed that the accused shall not contact or visit the complainant or witnesses, shall not engage in any activity that may hamper the due process of law, and shall keep her mobile phone switched on at all times while sharing her active number with the investigating authorities.

She was also restrained from leaving the country without prior permission of the court. The bail application was disposed of accordingly, and a copy of the order was directed to be sent to the Jail Superintendent for information and compliance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)