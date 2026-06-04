India News | Saket Court Sends Hotel Co-owner Lavkesh Bajaj to Four-day Police Custody in Malviya Nagar Fire Case

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Saket Court on Thursday remanded Lavkesh Bajaj, co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, to four days of police custody in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident that claimed 21 lives at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi.

The accused was produced before Judge Bhanu Pratap Singh at the Saket Court complex following his arrest by Delhi Police a day earlier in connection with the fatal fire.

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The court granted police custody to facilitate further investigation into the incident, which is among the deadliest fire tragedies reported in the national capital in recent years.

The police booked hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326 (G) (mischief by fire), Section 324 (5) (mischief by damaging large-scale property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligence with fire).

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Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's densely populated Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, and injuring several others.

During the course of the investigation, authorities allegedly uncovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building were completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape. Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. It reportedly took rescue teams nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were subsequently rescued.

During rescue operations, personnel also encountered an iron mesh barrier measuring approximately two-and-a-half feet in height along the basement access route. Rescuers reportedly spent nearly 10 minutes cutting through the obstruction before evacuation efforts could proceed.

The investigation has further revealed that the building lacked adequate ventilation arrangements and did not have an emergency exit gate. According to sources, these shortcomings allowed smoke to rapidly spread throughout the structure, trapping occupants inside and significantly hampering evacuation efforts.

The probe has also pointed to structural design flaws in the guesthouse, identified as "Flourish Inn." Investigators found that the window panes were completely blocked, leaving guests with no viable escape route during the emergency.

Further, all rooms allegedly lacked proper ventilation, while the staircase was obstructed by glass panels, construction material and wooden structures, restricting movement and evacuation during the fire. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)