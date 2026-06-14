India News | Salangpur Hanumanji's Name, Divine Forms Secure Copyright and Trademark Protection

Botad (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): To safeguard the sacred legacy of Sarangpur Hanumanji Maharaj, the distinct divine forms, images, and spiritual expressions of the pilgrimage site, Salangpur Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Maharaj, secured comprehensive legal protection on Sunday.

Through the efforts of the temple trust, the deity's name, forms, images, and all associated intellectual property have been officially registered and secured.

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With this legal framework in place, no individual or entity will be permitted to make commercial use of 'Dada's' name, images, or spiritual legacy without obtaining explicit prior permission from the Trust.

Marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Salangpur Temple Trust utilised copyright and trademark mechanisms to legally protect the religious and spiritual legacy. The move to bring the heritage under a modern legal framework has been welcomed by devotees across the region.

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Extending support to the decision, Vivek Sagar Swami Kothari ji stated that trademark protection was sought to prevent the misuse of symbols associated with Lord Hanuman Maharaj. "Shree Salangpur Dham is becoming a centre of faith, belief, and devotion for millions of devotees across the world. The King of Salangpur, Hanumanji Maharaj, and Shree Kashtbhanjan Dev, residing in the inner temple, hold a special place in the hearts of every devotee. The tradition of devotion and service here is glorious and divine. Considering the various forms of Hanumanji Maharaj and the divine idol of the King of Salangpur as centres of faith and belief, we have registered their trademark copyrights today and dedicated them to the feet of Hanumanji Maharaj. This task has been completed to ensure that in the future, no one can misuse or exploit these symbols and to preserve our unique traditions of devotion and service in Salangpur. Victory to Shree Swaminarayan, Victory to Kashtbhanjan Dev," said Vivek Sagar Kothari ji.

The Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Mandir, located in Gujarat's Botad district, is the only Swaminarayan temple that does not have the murtis of either Swaminarayan or Lord Krishna as the primary deity of worship. Dedicated to Lord Hanuman in the form of Kashtbhanjan, meaning the crusher of sorrows, the temple features an idol of Lord Hanuman that was installed by Sadguru Gopalanand Swami.

Earlier, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the Sandhiya bridge in Rajkot on Saturday.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the Deputy CM held a meeting with Naresh Patel, the Chairman of the Khodaldham Trust, at the latter's residence.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Naresh Patel termed the visit a purely social call, dismissing any political undertones.

"Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister visited me today for a courtesy visit. There were purely social discussions. We had tea and snacks and then he left. There was nothing more to it," Patel said. (ANI)

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