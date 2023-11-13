Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Malegaon Police has registered a case against unknown persons on Monday in connection with a purported viral video showing a group of viewers bursting firecrackers inside a theatre here during the screening of Salman Khan's new release Tiger 3.

According to the officials, the police took cognisance and registered a case under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

A video is surfacing on social media platforms showing a group of viewers bursting firecrackers inside a theatre in Malegaon during the screening of Tiger 3, triggering chaos and making cinema-goers run for their lives. Reportedly, the video is learned to be of Mohan Cinema in Malegaon in Nashik.

The police said that the theatre owner also reached the police station to file a complaint in the said incident.

An investigation into the matter is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

