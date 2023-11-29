Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): The security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been reviewed after the superstar received another threat on Tuesday, this time through Facebook, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

Salman currently has Y plus security.

"Bollywood Actor Salman Khan received a threat through a Facebook post after which his security has been reviewed," Mumbai Police said.

A Facebook account claiming to be of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issued a threat to Salman Khan on Sunday, the police said.

The post was directed at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, that said, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you," read the Facebook post addressed to Gippy Grewal. "This message is also for Salman Khan - don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death did not go unnoticed.

"We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had. You've now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn't require a visa; it comes uninvited," it added.

Salman has been receiving death threats for a long time now. (ANI)

