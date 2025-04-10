Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Maharashtra Government has approved the allocation of approximately 256 acres of salt pan land for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

These land parcels are in Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup. While the proposed development of these saltpan lands to rehouse ineligible Dharavikars has raised environmental concerns, a senior Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) official has clarified that the saltpan lands are on the western side of the eastern expressway, away from the sea for nearly a decade, and are completely safe for development.

"Years ago, these parcels were officially decommissioned by the Salt Commissioner of India. No salt manufacturing has been happening there for nearly a decade now. The sea water never even reached these areas after the construction of the eastern expressway. There is no issue with the construction of affordable housing there. Unless we don't take such judicious steps today, the city could crumble under the population burden in the coming years," DRP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SVR Srinivas said.

He clarified that these lands are no longer flood buffers and do not fall under CRZ regulations.

"The actual creek and wetlands, which attract migratory birds like flamingos, lie east of the expressway. The west side, where the DRP lands are located, has no such ecological sensitivity or CRZ restrictions. All necessary environmental clearances will be duly obtained prior to the commencement of construction activities. The project will strictly adhere to all applicable environmental regulations, and work will begin only after receiving the requisite green approvals and ensuring full compliance with statutory norms," Srinivas added.

Saltpan lands have been earmarked for affordable housing under the Development Plan (DP) 2034, approved in 2018, when the united Shiv Sena was in power in MCGM and part of the state government. In 2007, the Congress-led government had also proposed using over 2,000 hectares to resettle project-affected people.

Mumbai's Development Plan 2014-34 estimated a need for 10 lakh affordable homes by 2021, including 3.5 lakh for the economically weaker sections. As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "without using saltpan land, Mumbai's redevelopment is impossible". Yet, when the centre and the state are trying to bring dignity to lakhs of slum dwellers, the same move is being opposed.

The Central Government's Excise and Customs Department is already constructing a large office-cum-staff quarters complex on 55 acres of saltpan land in Wadala. In addition, 15 acres of saltpan land in Kanjur have been allocated for the car shed of Metro Line 6, which runs between Vikhroli and Swami Samarth Nagar (Lokhandwala Complex).

Interestingly, the previous MVA government had proposed using the same Kanjur saltpan land for an integrated car shed for four metro lines -- Line 3 (Colaba to SEEPZ), Line 4 (Kasarvadavali to Wadala), Line 6, and Line 14 (Kanjur to Ambernath).

"It beats logic that if building car sheds wouldn't cause flooding, why would constructing homes for the poor? This highlights that those opposing the use of salt pan land for affordable housing (for slum dwellers) lack a long-term vision for Mumbai's growth," an NMDPL spokesperson said.

Commenting on concerns raised over the ownership of saltpan lands allotted for the Dharavi project, DRP CEO Srinivas said, "The Government of India (GoI) has allotted this land to the Government of Maharashtra (GoM), which is being handed over to DRP/SRA - GoM for resettling ineligible Dharavikars. So, the title of the land always remains with GoM. In the entire Dharavi Project, all allotted lands (outside Dharavi) are being transferred by the land-owning authorities to DRP/SRA - GoM. Only the premium for the lands is being paid by NMDPL. All land parcels will be with the state government always."

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is not just a housing project, it's a human transformation mission, aiming for a slum-free Mumbai, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)