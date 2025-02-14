Lucknow, Feb 14 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Friday accused the Lucknow Police of "forcibly" taking its trade wing president into custody, fearing for his safety.

The opposition party raised the allegation on social media platform X. There was no immediate response to it by the Lucknow Police.

"National President of Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha, Mr Manish Jagan Aggarwal, has been forcibly taken away by Lucknow Police from his residence. He is a patient of high blood pressure and his wife is also pregnant. If any harm happens to Manish Jagan ji or his family then Lucknow Police will be responsible for it," the Samajwadi Party posted on X.

The party also tagged the X accounts of the Lucknow Police and the police commissioner in the post.

