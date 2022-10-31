Lakhimpur/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): The BJP government will pay every single penny to cane farmers, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, and also issued a warning that jails are ready for those who attempt to oppose the sentiments of the 'annadatas.'

The Chief Minister was addressing the public rally ahead of the by-election for the Gola Gokarannath seat in Lakhimpur district to seek votes for BJP candidate Aman Giri, son of former MLA Late Arvind Giri.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Chief Minister said, "The Samajwadi Party has already begun making excuses out of fear of losing the elections in Lakhimpur. Earlier, they used to blame the EVM, now they are saying that we are trying to forcibly win the election. They must know that elections are won with public support. The one who lives up to the expectations of the voters will win."

Paying tributes to senior BJP leader Arvind Giri, the CM said, "You all know that the double engine government offers the advantage of the government welfare schemes with double speed. During the assembly elections, I came here to give the double-engine government additional power. We commit to enhancing the state's law and order and doing more development. Lakhimpur Kheri extended its full support during the Assembly Elections."

Coming down heavily on the Samajwadi Party, the CM said, "During the pandemic, we provided free tests, free treatment, free double doses of vaccines and free ration to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Nobody would have left their homes for public welfare if there had been an SP government. Instead, they would have gulped the rations given by the Central Government themselves."

Highlighting how the law and order situation has improved in the state over the last five years, the Chief Minister said, "It is same state where criminals ruled but the present government reversed the trend. Now the criminals are running for their lives. Our government has guaranteed security to its women and people."

Further attacking the SP, Adityanath charged that during previous governments' rule "annadata (grain growers) used to die by suicide. "Today the double engine government has given the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to more than 5 lakh farmers. While free cooking gas is being provided to 5 lakh poor people of the state."

Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, about 40,000 daughters are getting benefitted through Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. Apart from this, 5100 daughters have been married under the mass marriage scheme, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that soon people of Lakhimpur will have their own medical college and will not have to travel to places like Delhi, and Lucknow for availing proper health care facilities. Lakhimpur will have the best medical facilities in the coming times.

Yogi pointed out that the double-engine government has provided over 1.01 lakh houses for the poor under the PM Awas Yojana and has constructed as many as 5.77 lakhs toilets while 7000 street vendors have been connected with the PM SVANidhi scheme. The government has also provided electricity to 4200 majras.

According to the intentions of late Arvind Giri, the Gola Gokaran Nath Dham, Lakhimpur will be beautified on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath and soon the locals will get new avenues of employment, declared Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister promised to make every effort to transform this area, known as "Choti Kashi" among the local community, into the "real Kashi." The double-engine government has always respected the faith of the people, he remarked. (ANI)

